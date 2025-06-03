Home of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker going up for sale soon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The home of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is going to hit the market soon.

According to the listing, the 6,480 square feet, five bedroom, seven bathroom house will be priced at $3.2 million.

The listing comes a few weeks after the Ravens released Tucker, calling it an "incredibly difficult football decision."

Speculation surrounding Tucker's release had been increasing for months following the allegations made against him back in January that were initially reported by the Baltimore Banner.

Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore region, with claims of numerous incidents of inappropriate behavior during sessions.

He would later deny the allegations, calling them "desperate tabloid fodder."

The NFL launched an investigation into Tucker, but there has not yet been word if he will face a suspension.

WMAR reached out to the real estate agent for comment, but have not yet received a response.