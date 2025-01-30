'This is desperate tabloid fodder': Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker issues fiery denial of sexual misconduct

BALTIMORE — Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker on Thursday issued a fiery denial in response to a report accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The Baltimore Ravens haven't released a statement on the allegations, but ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, released a statement from NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy.

"We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."



Tucker's full statement can be read here:

The allegations in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false.



Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the



utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have



never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage



therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage



therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have



never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.



In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews



them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as



fact. This is desperate tabloid fodder.



It is no surprise that the paper's interactions with me were marked by journalistic failures at every



turn. When I first learned that the newspaper was writing this article, they refused to reveal the full



claims they were planning to make against me. It wasn't until I was forced to hire the leading



defamation law firm in the U.S. to write to the paper that they finally revealed what they were



planning on writing. Then, when they did finally provide some of this information, they gave me



next to no time to provide a response. It is clear why -they had no interest in what I (or anyone



else) had to say.



Once I reviewed the newspaper's allegations against me, it was apparent that the newspaper was



deliberately misconstruing events as nefarious (which were not) and were relying on third party



speculation to create the false, preconceived narrative about me that they believed would



generate clicks. The newspaper had already written this false, salacious profile well before ever



attempting to speak to me or any of the bodywork professionals I have worked with closely for the



better part of the last decade. The newspaper made no effort to interview these key witnesses



until prompted to do so by my defamation attorney - because they did not want to hear what they



had to say about me.



I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions



with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I



was offensive in any way. I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or



after a professional bodywork treatment session. I would never intend to offend or hurt anyone,



ever. As a matter of principle, I respect when individuals come forward to report misconduct of



any kind. I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated. But, for the sake of



myself and my family, I cannot allow false claims to go unchallenged. I cannot be any clearer.



These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family.

Justin Tucker

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*