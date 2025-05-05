Ravens release kicker Justin Tucker, officials confirmed Monday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have released kicker Justin Tucker, officials confirmed Monday.
In a statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that this was an "incredibly difficult football decision."
"Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker," said DeCosta.
Speculation has been increasing for months following the allegations made against Tucker back in January that were initially reported by the Baltimore Banner.
Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore region.
He later denied those claims, saying that the Banner's article was "desperate tabloid fodder."
Following the release of the Banner's report, the NFL launched an investigation into Tucker.
DeCosta and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have spoken at press conferences saying that they would wait until the NFL concluded their investigation to figure out next steps.
At this time, there is no indication of what the NFL came up with in their investigation.
The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round in this year's draft.
DeCosta's full statement can be read below:
Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.
Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade.
We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.