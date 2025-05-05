Ravens release kicker Justin Tucker, officials confirmed Monday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have released kicker Justin Tucker, officials confirmed Monday.

In a statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that this was an "incredibly difficult football decision."

"Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker," said DeCosta.

RELATED: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta addresses Justin Tucker allegations, calls them "serious and concerning"

Speculation has been increasing for months following the allegations made against Tucker back in January that were initially reported by the Baltimore Banner.

Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore region.

He later denied those claims, saying that the Banner's article was "desperate tabloid fodder."

Following the release of the Banner's report, the NFL launched an investigation into Tucker.

READ MORE: 'This is desperate tabloid fodder': Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker issues fiery denial of sexual misconduct

DeCosta and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have spoken at press conferences saying that they would wait until the NFL concluded their investigation to figure out next steps.

At this time, there is no indication of what the NFL came up with in their investigation.

The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round in this year's draft.

Ravens announce they have released kicker Justin Tucker Ravens release kicker Justin Tucker

DeCosta's full statement can be read below: