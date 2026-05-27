OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Last week at Ravens OTAs, the big talker was the absence of Lamar Jackson. There was no such talk this week with the former MVP back on the practice field in a different environment than last year.

"Everything is new, so I had to be here," said Jackson.

There's a lot around him that's different since the Ravens' season finale in January. There are new faces he's learning from off the field and throwing to on the field. It's different, but he says the changes have been re-energizing.

Lamar Jackson returns to the practice field as Ravens continue Week Two of voluntary OTAs Lamar Jackson back on the field for Ravens OTAs

"New coach, new OC, new guys in positions, so everything is just new basically besides upstairs. But the coaching staff is just new, and I can say it's a breath of fresh air because everything is just new," said Jackson.

Jackson was around Head Coach Jesse Minter early in his career when Minter worked with the Ravens' defensive staff. Minter says Jackson's development into one of the league's stars has been rewarding to watch.

"Just watching him get better and better over the years, making the plays and continuing to get better — that's what all players search for. So to see that and to now have a chance to be on the same side is pretty cool," said Minter.

Jackson said he's been impressed with what he's seen from the rookies and his new teammates, but entering his ninth year in the NFL, he's been doing this long enough to know that looking good now doesn't matter if it doesn't translate to the games.

"Guys are looking smooth, running great routes, catching the ball well. But you know it always looks good at OTAs. You can't really tell what's going on until the season actually comes and we're actually in real games. I can never grade a guy from workouts, the offseason, or during camp. I'll wait until the season's going," said Jackson.

Jackson was also asked about his contract, which has two years remaining and was restructured in March to create more cap space. He said he'll keep his conversations with the team about an extension private but said he envisions himself staying long-term in Baltimore.

The Ravens are back in practice again tomorrow with another OTA. They'll have three more voluntary OTAs next week before their mandatory minicamp in June.