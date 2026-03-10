Key Ravens leaving the nest during 52-hour legal tampering window

BALTIMORE — As free agency unfolds, Ravens fans got the good news first and the gut-wrenching news second.

Last Friday, Baltimore sports fans stared at their cell phones, mouths agape, when they got the notification that the Ravens traded for pass-rushing monster and multiple-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Joy was the name of the weekend, as this is a move that fans aren't used to seeing Owings Mills make.

Anxiety would rise as Monday would be the start of the legal tampering period.

It was a forgone conclusion that it would be tough to keep both C Tyler Linderbaum and TE Isaiah Likely in Baltimore.

Linderbaum would secure a big-money deal to the tune of a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

This shot to the gut of the Ravensflock would come after Likely agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with John Harbaugh and the Giants.

New York didn't stop there. The Giants would also sign Punter Jordan Stout to a three-year $12.3 million deal, followed by Safety Ar'Darius Washington to a 1-year deal.

The Chargers lead by John's brother Jim, would also swoop in and sign TE Charlie Kolar to a three-year, $24.3 million deal.

Ravens fans are hopeful about a Lamar Jackson extension, which would allow the Ravens to continue upgrading the roster.

Even though the clock is ticking, and time is of the essence, this isn't the time to panic. It's only March.