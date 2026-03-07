Baltimore Goes All-In: Ravens acquire Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have acquired multiple-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby via trade, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The Ravens sent their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to land Crosby, per Schefter.

Crosby, 28, recorded 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 2025. Over his career, he has tallied 69.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.

The move addresses a clear need for Baltimore, as no Ravens player recorded five or more sacks this past season.

Still, trading two first-round picks is a significant departure from the organization's typically conservative approach.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had stated earlier this offseason that Baltimore would look to acquire top-tier talent — and this trade delivers exactly that.

With Crosby in the fold, the Ravens are now hoping to pair him with a returning Nnamdi Madubuike to form one of the most formidable defensive lines in the league.

The trade won't be finalized until the start of the new league year on March 11.