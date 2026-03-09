Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Raiders sign Ravens free agent center Tyler Linderbaum to record-setting 3-year, $81M deal

Bengals Ravens Football
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Bengals Ravens Football
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have lost their top free agent priority this offseason, as center Tyler Linderbaum has agreed to a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Linderbaum, 25, becomes the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history with the deal, per Schefter.

The former first-round pick was widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen available in free agency this offseason.

Baltimore made a strong push to keep him, with general manager Eric DeCosta saying the team put forward a "market-setting offer." However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens were unwilling to match the three-year term Las Vegas was willing to offer.

Linderbaum now signs with the Raiders after the Ravens acquired Maxx Crosby via trade on Friday.

The loss adds to a growing list of needs for Baltimore heading into the offseason, one the team will likely look to address in the upcoming draft.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM ROMANCE SCAM RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Matter for Mallory

Handwritten playbook reveals how romance scam victims are targeted
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are