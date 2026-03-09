Raiders sign Ravens free agent center Tyler Linderbaum to record-setting 3-year, $81M deal

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have lost their top free agent priority this offseason, as center Tyler Linderbaum has agreed to a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Linderbaum, 25, becomes the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history with the deal, per Schefter.

The former first-round pick was widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen available in free agency this offseason.

Baltimore made a strong push to keep him, with general manager Eric DeCosta saying the team put forward a "market-setting offer." However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens were unwilling to match the three-year term Las Vegas was willing to offer.

Linderbaum now signs with the Raiders after the Ravens acquired Maxx Crosby via trade on Friday.

The loss adds to a growing list of needs for Baltimore heading into the offseason, one the team will likely look to address in the upcoming draft.