Isaiah Likely, Jordan Stout leave Baltimore to sign with New York Giants

BALTIMORE — The New York Giants have signed tight end Isaiah Likely and punter Jordan Stout away from the Baltimore Ravens, per multiple reports.

Both Likely and Stout signed three-year deals to join new Giants head coach John Harbaugh, with Stout's contract making him the highest-paid punter in NFL history.

Speculation about Likely's departure from Baltimore grew after Mark Andrews signed a three-year, $39.3 million extension to remain with the Ravens.

Likely, 25, told sports broadcaster Kay Adams that he wanted the opportunity to prove he is a top-caliber tight end in the NFL, adding that he learned a great deal from Andrews in becoming the star talent he is today.

He now gets that opportunity in New York, where he'll line up alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Stout, 27, is coming off an All-Pro season with Baltimore, recording 24 punts inside the 20-yard line with just six touchbacks. He posted an NFL-leading net punting average of 44.9 yards.

Likely and Stout now join Dre'Mont Jones among the Ravens' most notable free agent departures this offseason.