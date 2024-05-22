A lighter Lamar leads the Ravens onto the field at OTA's

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — 115 days after the Ravens’ stunning loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game players returned to the practice field in Owings Mills with that defeat still on their minds.

"I believe that just motivated us throughout the whole offseason. People are still talking about it. Us players still talk about it," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "It definitely left a bitter taste in our mouth just being that close. We worked so hard to get there and then didn’t do what we wanted to do, didn’t fulfill our dream. Definitely a little chip on our shoulder."

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is on-hand for Ravens Organized Team Activities. It's the first real work of the offseason - ten practices over three weeks with no contact allowed. These sessions are voluntary for players.

Jackson showed up noticeably lighter.

"So I can be more agile, be able to move more," he said.

As the QB loses weight, his running back group gains weight with 6-foot-3, 247 lbs. former All-Pro and rushing champ Derrick Henry.

"Woo. I just get the ball and [say] ‘Go big guy, go’. I’m cheering like the fans," said Jackson.

"He works. He is a worker, 100 percent every day locked in, asks questions, texts his coach at night, ready to go for practice. [He is] in the weight room, training room. [I am] very impressed. This guy is a true pro, ultimate pro," said head coach John Harbaugh. "

Zay Flowers is on the field and for the first time commenting publicly on the domestic assault allegations against him earlier this offseason. Baltimore County Police suspended its investigation into the wide receiver in February.

"It was a process that me and my team had to go through. There is really nothing else I can add. I’m just looking forward to the season and getting better and building my reputation and showing the Ravens community and the younger generation that I’m here and I’m ready to go and be a better person, be a good person," said Flowers.

The NFL announced no action will be taken against Flowers.

OTA’s continue for the next couple weeks before mandatory minicamp begins on June 11.

