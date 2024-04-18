NFL will not take action on Zay Flowers following assault investigation

BALTIMORE — The NFL announced Thursday that no action will be taken against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers following an investigation for assault.

Flowers was allegedly involved in a "violent" domestic incident back in January in the Owings Mills area before the Ravens' AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in February, multiple reports brought the investigation to light.

Charging documents say the victim didn't want to identify the attacker because he's an NFL player, but stated they were all over social media.

Police say they searched on social media to determine the suspect.

Just days after the reports, Baltimore County Police suspended their investigation, no charges were filed.

The NFL released the following statement in regard to the investigation: