Zay Flowers' domestic assault investigation 'suspended,' police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police have suspended a domestic assault investigation into Ravens' rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

No charges have been filed against Flowers at this time.

The alleged incident took place on Jan.16 in Owings Mills.

Documents show a woman was involved in a "violent" domestic incident involving an NFL player. She told police the player's brother also pulled a gun on her.

She called 911 but told the dispatcher she didn't need any help.

Shortly after, the woman went home to Massachusetts where she reported the incident to the Acton Police Department.

This was captured on the acting officer's body-camera and that footage was sent to Baltimore County police.

In the report, she didn't want to identify the attacker because he's an NFL player, but stated they were all over social media.

Police say they searched on social media to determine the suspect.

The woman was left with multiple bruises according to the Baltimore County Police Case Report.

Police reached out to Flowers' attorney and he told them he "would not avail himself," in reference to this report.