2025 NFL Draft guide: Here's who the Ravens drafted

BALTIMORE — The 2025 NFL Draft is now behind us. The Ravens entered the three-day event with 11 total draft picks.

They addressed some issues on both sides of the ball, here's a recap in case you missed it.

First Round:

The Ravens drafted safety Malaki Starks with the 27th pick out of Georgia. Praised for his versatility, Starks can play close to line of scrimmage and play deep. He is the only player in college football to play at least 1,500 snaps at safety and 500 snaps at slot cornerback over the last three seasons according to ESPN.

Jeff Roberson/AP Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks poses after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Second Round:

With the 59th pick in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Mike Green out of Marshall. Green began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia before transferring to Marshall for the 2023 season.

In his two years at Marshall, Green tallied 124 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

Michael Conroy/AP Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Third Round:

The Ravens selected Emery Jones Jr. in the 3rd with the 91st pick. Jones played right tackle at LSU, but could transition to guard to fit the Ravens' need at the position.

He started with the Tigers for three years, formerly protecting former Heisman winner and Rookie Offensive Player of the Year, Jayden Daniels.

Jones tallied over 2,000 offensive snaps in his collegiate career.

Michael Conroy/AP LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Fourth Round:

The Ravens selected California inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan with their fourth round pick. He had 114 tackles last year, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.

George Walker IV/AP California linebacker Teddye Buchanan runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Fifth Round:

At No.141 in the fifth round, the Ravens select an offensive tackle Carson Vinson from Alabama A&M. He was a five year starter.

Michael Conroy/AP Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Sixth Round:

The Ravens select the Bilhal Kone, a cornerback out of Western Michigan, was drafted in the sixth round. He led the team in pass breakups each of the past two seasons and was one of only four FBS cornerbacks with at least 70 tackles in 2024.

At No.186, the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop from Arizona. He has a big leg as he set a school record with a 62-yard field goal. This is the first time in the team's history they've drafted a kicker.

Charlie Riedel/AP Arizona kicker Tyler Loop participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, , in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

At No. 203 Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was selected. Last season, he had 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles from Virginia Tech was the next pick. He had eight total sacks over his final two seasons.

With their last pick in the sixth round, the Ravens selected Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam.

Seventh Round:

With their final pick in the draft, the Ravens selected guard Garrett Dellinger from LSU. He primarily played left guard but mussed the final six games of last season with an ankle injury. Dellinger becomes the third offensive lineman selected by the Ravens.