Ravens coaches 'ecstatic' about first-round pick Malaki Starks, praise his character, versatility in secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens selected their top defensive target in the NFL Draft Thursday night, adding a versatile defensive back who coaches describe as a perfect fit for the team's culture.

"When you combine his on the field talent, his on-field production, combined with his character, his work ethic, and his mindset that we look for in Baltimore, he was a clear cut number one defensive player for us as coaches," said Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

When Orr watched Starks' workout at his pro day, he didn't think there was any way the player would fall to number 27 on the draft board. The coaching staff was pleasantly surprised when he was still available Thursday night.

"We're ecstatic to add him to our defense, to add him to our team. We play with a lot of DBs in the secondary, he has very, he's very familiar with playing all over the secondary, which was appeasing to us. He's a playmaker. He's a ball hawk, and most importantly, he's a dog," Orr said.

Starks himself expressed excitement about joining the Ravens organization.

"I'm right where I need to be. I'm ready to get to work," Starks said.

Football aside, the coaching staff raved about Starks' character. He overcame significant challenges growing up that helped shape him into the person he is today.

"I was homeless twice and there was a period of time where I didn't really see my parents because they were working day shifts, night shifts, whatever the case may be, but I've never seen them not work for anything and that kind of... I saw it and it turned me to who I am today," Starks said.

Day two of the NFL draft kicks off Friday night at 7 o'clock. The Ravens will have two selections tonight in rounds 2 and 3, picking at 59 and 91.

