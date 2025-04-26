Ravens select edge rusher Mike Green with 59th pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens go defensive in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the 59th pick in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Mike Green out of Marshall.

Green began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia before transferring to Marshall for the 2023 season.

According to the Associated Press, Green transferred after being accused of sexual assault for the second time.

Green disclosed to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he was also accused of sexual assault in high school, stating he was never charged and insisted he did nothing wrong.

In his two years at Marshall, Green tallied 124 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

He now joins a Ravens team that will look to continue to bolster the pass rush further this upcoming season.

Baltimore selected safety Malaki Starks in the first round Thursday night and will pick again tonight at pick 91.