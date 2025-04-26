Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Ravens select edge rusher Mike Green with 59th pick in 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Combine Football
Michael Conroy/AP
Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NFL Combine Football
Posted
and last updated

The Baltimore Ravens go defensive in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the 59th pick in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Mike Green out of Marshall.

Green began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia before transferring to Marshall for the 2023 season.

According to the Associated Press, Green transferred after being accused of sexual assault for the second time.

Green disclosed to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he was also accused of sexual assault in high school, stating he was never charged and insisted he did nothing wrong.

In his two years at Marshall, Green tallied 124 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

He now joins a Ravens team that will look to continue to bolster the pass rush further this upcoming season.

Baltimore selected safety Malaki Starks in the first round Thursday night and will pick again tonight at pick 91.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are