Ravens draft LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. with 91st pick in 2025 NFL Draft

LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. is heading to Baltimore.

The Ravens selected Jones in the 3rd with the 91st pick.

Jones played right tackle at LSU, but could transition to guard to fit the Ravens' need at the position.

He started with the Tigers for three years, formerly protecting former Heisman winner and Rookie Offensive Player of the Year, Jayden Daniels.

Jones tallied over 2,000 offensive snaps in his collegiate career.

Another piece to add to an offensive line that continues to seek depth.

The Ravens recently signed Ronnie Stanley to an extension and drafted Roger Rosengarten in the 2nd round in last year's draft.