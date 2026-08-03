Michael Jordan's boat to participate in this year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md — The 53rd Annual White Marlin Open gets underway in Ocean City on Monday.

Coined as the "World's Largest & Richest Billfish Tournament," the week-long event attracts anglers from all over the nation.

The big competition tracks record-breaking catches, including its namesake white and blue marlin, along with tuna, swordfish, and even dolphin.

Winners can earn millions in payouts, which over the years generated so much buzz, that it's drawn the likes of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

This year is no different, Air Jordan's aptly named 'Catch 23' boat is once again registered to compete in this year's tournament.

Jordan, himself, is not listed on the White Marlin website as an official participant, however, two anglers, Trey McMillan and Nick Ewald, are who helped win over $400,000 last year are back on-board.

Last Year: Michael Jordan's crew reels in 71 pound white marlin during annual Ocean City fishing tournament

