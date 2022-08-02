NBA icon Michael Jordan reels in 91.5lb swordfish in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Michael Jordan has returned to Ocean City.

Over the past few years the NBA legend has come to town each summer to take part in the annual White Marlin Open.

According to the tournament's website Jordan's 80-foot yacht, called the Catch 23, is registered to participate.

But this past weekend the Huk Big Fish Classic was held.

On Saturday, Jordan placed first on one leader board by reeling in a 91.5 pound swordfish.

His team also reportedly caught plenty of large tuna.

Jordan donated all the meat to a shelter in West Ocean City.