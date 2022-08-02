Watch Now
NewsOcean City

Actions

NBA icon Michael Jordan reels in 91.5lb swordfish in Ocean City

Michael Jordan in Ocean City for fishing tournament
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 10:51:01-04

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Michael Jordan has returned to Ocean City.

Over the past few years the NBA legend has come to town each summer to take part in the annual White Marlin Open.

According to the tournament's website Jordan's 80-foot yacht, called the Catch 23, is registered to participate.

MORE: Michael Jordan trades basketball for a fishing rod to participate in the 2019 White Marlin Open

But this past weekend the Huk Big Fish Classic was held.

On Saturday, Jordan placed first on one leader board by reeling in a 91.5 pound swordfish.

His team also reportedly caught plenty of large tuna.

Jordan donated all the meat to a shelter in West Ocean City.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019