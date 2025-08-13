Michael Jordan's crew reels in 71 pound white marlin during annual Ocean City fishing tournament

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 52nd Annual White Marlin Open just wrapped up in Ocean City.

Coined as the "World's Largest & Richest Billfish Tournament," the week-long event attracts anglers all over the nation.

The big competition tracks record-breaking catches, including its namesake white and blue marlin, along with tuna, swordfish, and even dolphin.

Winners can earn millions in payouts, which over the years generated so much buzz, that it's drawn the likes of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

This year was no different, Air Jordan's aptly named 'Catch 23' boat placed in several top finishes.

According to the tournament's website, Jordan was joined on-board by eight other anglers.

One is Trey 'Cricket' McMillan, who reeled in the second largest white marlin of the tournament, weighing in at 71 pounds.

'Cricket' and company took home $389,377.11 as result.

Another 'Catch 23' team member, Nick Ewald, caught a 22.5 pound dolphin on August 9.

Overall Jordan's crew pulled in a combined $404,877.95, which appeared to put them in fourth place.

Meanwhile, the biggest fish captured the entire week was a blue marlin weighing a whopping 929.50 pounds.

That honor went to Drew Osmeyer, of Timonium, aboard the Barbara B boat, who won $1,237,886.75.