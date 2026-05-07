Third inmate death in Maryland in two weeks under investigation

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a state prison in Allegany County.

Christopher White, 33, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Western Correctional Institution.

He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Officials say a suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He is not formally charged yet.

Police believe his cellmate was in the cell at the time of his death.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation.

This marks the third Maryland inmate death in two weeks.

Just yesterday, another inmate was found dead at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

Last week, an inmate was found dead at the North Branch Correctional Institution, making this the fourth inmate death in nine months at North Branch.