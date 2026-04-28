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Fourth inmate death in nine months under investigation at Allegany prison

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CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a state prison inmate in Allegany County.

Omar Valdez-Grandos, 23, was serving time at the North Branch Correctional Institution.

He was pronounced dead in his cell and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Police say his cellmate was in the cell at the time of his death.

Back in January, another inmate, Larry Horton, was also discovered dead in his cell at North Branch.

On December 21, Jordan Polston, 32, was allegedly killed in his cell by another inmate.

A third inmate, Elias Alvarado, was also murdered at the same facility last July.

The State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation.

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