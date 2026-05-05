Inmate found unresponsive and pronounced dead at Roxbury Correctional Institution on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — 27-year-old Kelvin Hite, an inmate at the Roxbury Correctional Institution, was pronounced dead on Monday.

How Hite died has yet to be confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Another inmate has been identified as a suspect.

His identity won't be made public until charges are placed.

According to authorities, around 2pm on Monday, Hite was found in his cell unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Police believe his cellmate was in the cell at the time of his death.