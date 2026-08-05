Second beaver attack at Cunningham Falls State Park

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says a second person appears to have been bitten by a beaver at Cunningham Falls State Park, prompting the Department to close additional areas of the park.

The Houck Day Use Area, the adjacent boat ramp, and Big Hunting Creek upstream of Hunting Creek Lake are now closed after a 19-year-old fisherman was bitten on the ankle.

He took himself to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for medical treatment.

Natural Resources Police officers were able to find and euthanize the beaver, and it is being tested for rabies.

This comes less than two weeks after a 13-year-old swimmer was bitten by a beaver in the park.

RELATED: Boy helicoptered to hospital after suffering beaver bite at Cunningham Falls State Park

The beaver in that incident tested positive for rabies.

DNR will start monitoring the lake overnight, in addition to daytime surveillance, to find and remove additional beavers.

Beavers are typically non-aggressive, but the department recommends staying at least 25 yards away.