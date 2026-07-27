Boy helicoptered to hospital after suffering beaver bite at Cunningham Falls State Park

THURMONT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was helicoptered to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Sunday after reportedly being bitten by a beaver at a State Park in Frederick County.

The young teen was injured in the William Houck Area of Cunnigham Falls State Park, according to WJLA-ABC7.

Maryland Natural Resources immediately closed the beach in efforts to locate the beaver.

Per a department official, one beaver was captured and euthanized to undergo rabies testing.

It's unclear, however, if that beaver was the one that actually bit the boy.

WJLA reports crews continued sweeping the area for other beavers. Thus far none were located.

As of publishing time the park beach remains closed.

"DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service is working with the Park Service and Natural Resources Police to determine when the swimming area can be reopened," the department told WMAR-2 News in an email. "All other areas of Cunningham Falls State Park remain open to visitors."

