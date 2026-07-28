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Beaver tests positive for rabies after boy bitten at Cunningham Falls State Park

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Beavers in Canada shut down internet services in a small Canadian town over the weekend after they chewed through fiber cables and used them to build their home.
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THURMONT, Md. — A beaver captured at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County has tested positive for rabies after a 13-year-old boy was bitten there while swimming over the weekend.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources is continuing to comb through the park to ensure no other rabid beavers are roaming.

With that, the park's beach area remains closed and could be for several more days.

RELATED: Boy helicoptered to hospital after suffering beaver bite at Cunningham Falls State Park

All other areas of the park are still open.

At last check the teen was helicoptered to the hospital with serious hand and chest injuries.

Humans infected by rabies can turn fatal without prompt treatment.

The viral disease can be spread from animal to human through saliva.

Natural Resources officials say symptoms of rabid animals can include "fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime."

If you or your pets have had contact with a potentially rabid animal, click here.

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