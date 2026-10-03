Planning a fall drive? Maryland has one of the nation's top fall destinations

Fall colors are arriving in Maryland, and one of the nation's top-ranked destinations for the season is right here in the state.

Allegany County in Western Maryland ranked No. 2 in USA TODAY 10BEST's 2026 Readers' Choice list of best places to visit for fall. The ranking highlighted the Appalachian Mountains and the various ways visitors can peep the leaves, including riding on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad or pedaling along the C&O Canal National Historical Park and Towpath.

Several fall festivals also offer music, food, and fun, withcolorful leaves as the backdrop.

And if you're thinking about making the trip to see the leaves, there's still plenty of time.

DNR expects an average foliage season this year, with the colors beginning in far Western Maryland before gradually moving east toward the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.

Warmer-than-average temperatures could push peak color slightly later this year.

“Weather has the biggest effect on foliage color and timing. Temperatures have been warmer than average this year with little rainfall in the summer months, and near normal or above rainfall in the spring and end of summer,” Southern Region Regional Forester Mark Muir said. “Temperature effects when the leaves begin to change, with a warmer than average start to fall which will push the timing of peak colors back slightly.”

DNR says dry conditions can put stress on trees, potentially leading to duller colors or earlier leaf drop. Normal rainfall and periodic cold fronts provide better conditions for vibrant fall colors.

DNR plans to release weekly foliage reports through November, tracking changing conditions in different parts of Maryland.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.