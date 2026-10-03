Baltimore to begin using Susquehanna River water October 5 as drought strains reservoir supply

Baltimore will begin pulling water from the Susquehanna River on October 5 to supplement its reservoir supply amid the ongoing drought.

The water will be blended with water from the Loch Raven Reservoir before being treated and tested at the Montebello water treatment plants.

The move comes as prolonged drought conditions continue to push reservoir levels lower.

The blended water will primarily serve areas supplied by the Montebello plants, including portions of Baltimore County. Areas supplied by the Liberty system are not expected to receive it.

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Baltimore City DPW says the water will go through the same treatment and testing process as the existing water supply and will remain safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

How long Baltimore uses water from the Susquehanna will depend on rainfall and reservoir levels. The additional water will help preserve the region’s existing reservoir supply, but rainfall is still needed to replenish it.

Residents are still being urged to conserve water.

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