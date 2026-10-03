Maryland expanding 24/7 emissions testing kiosks at 7 locations across the state

Getting your vehicle’s emissions test done could soon get a little easier in Maryland.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its network of self-service Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program kiosks, with new kiosks planned at seven locations across the state over the next few months.

A second kiosk is already open at the Gaithersburg MVA.

Bel Air and Beltsville will each add a second kiosk. New kiosks are also planned for Largo, Baltimore City East, Silver Spring, Annapolis and Clinton.

Unlike full-service VEIP stations, the self-service kiosks are available 24 hours a day, allowing drivers to complete an emissions test on their own schedule.

The kiosks are also slightly cheaper. A self-service test costs $26, compared with $30 for full-service testing.

About 20% of emissions tests in Maryland are currently completed at self-service kiosks, according to the MVA.

Vehicle emissions inspections are required in 14 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. New vehicles are exempt from testing until six years after they are titled and registered, while used vehicles are generally tested every two years.

The MVA says the additional kiosks will be installed over the coming months and will announce locations as they become available.

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