New census data shows 11% population surge in Frederick County since 2020

FREDERICK, Md. — New census data shows Frederick County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Maryland, with an 11% population increase between 2020 and 2025.

While most other Maryland counties saw population changes of just 1% to 2%, Frederick County's surge stands out — and local leaders and residents say there are plenty of reasons why people are choosing to put down roots there.

"It's close to Washington and Baltimore; it's kind of in the middle of everything, that's why we like it," the Dwyers said. "This area is beautiful, too."

Dan and Cindy Dwyer retired to Frederick County 3 years ago, drawn in part by its location and quality of life. The couple says the area's year-round activities keep them engaged in the community.

Taylor Epps The Dwyers in Carroll Creek Park

"We walk downtown on Market Street; we walk down to the Mount Olivet Cemetery, there's wine festivals all summer long, there's a big Fourth of July party in Baker Park every year. It's a fun place to live," the Dwyers said.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater credits the county's growth to its unique appeal across demographics.

"We're really proud that Frederick County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Maryland. It means that people want to bring their families here, they want to start their businesses here, and it's really because we're a really unique place," Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater says the county is attracting a wide range of residents, including a rapidly growing senior population.

"Our senior population is growing about three times faster than Maryland's average," Fitzwater said.

But why is this happening? Fitzwater points to deliberate planning and investment in education as key drivers of the county's growth.

One, smart planning, making sure that we're growing in a responsible way, that we're putting residential and commercial space where it belongs, but also prioritizing preserving Ag land. We've also been really intentional about investing in our schools," Fitzwater said.

Taylor Epps County Executive Jessica Fitzwater

Linganore Creek Elementary School is set to open next school year. Fitzwater also highlights the quality of the people, the philanthropy and the county's economic assets as draws for new residents.

"We have Fort Detrick here, one of the military installations. And there's a ton of medical research, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, biotech," Fitzwater said.

And then plenty of places to go after work and on the weekends.

"Run out real quick and grab some food downtown, run out real quick to a brewery or a food truck," Cliff Reynolds said.

Reynolds moved to Frederick 13 years ago and is now raising his family there. He says the lifestyle keeps him rooted.

"The small town feel is my jam," Reynolds said. "It was this or living somewhere in Montgomery County. I liked that this was a cohesive place."

Fitzwater says the county's goal is to sustain that momentum for future generations.

"We want to continue to see opportunities here; we want our kids who graduate from our public schools to see opportunities for their futures. There's a lot to explore and a lot of reasons people want to be here, and that's why you're seeing us grow," Fitzwater said.

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