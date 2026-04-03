DHS asks Judge to lift stop-work order, promises to scale back Washington County Detention Center plans

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The federal government is asking a judge to let it move forward with limited construction at a controversial Washington County immigration facility, promising it won't convert the warehouse into a detention center — at least not yet.

In court filings from earlier this week, attorneys for ICE say, "The agency will not be imminently pursuing any retrofitting work for detention purposes."

ICE attorneys said the agency will only pursue limited work at the site — fencing, security cameras, roof repairs, and minor office construction — until it completes additional environmental review.

But the commitment is conditional. ICE has not abandoned its plans to eventually convert the warehouse into a detention facility, and the agency is still considering expanding its capacity to hold up to 1,500 people.

The filing is the latest development in a legal fight over the Department of Homeland Security's January purchase of the 825,000-square-foot warehouse near Williamsport for $102.4 million.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown sued the federal government in February, arguing DHS bought the facility without conducting a required environmental review or giving the state a voice in the process. A federal judge agreed to temporarily halt construction in March.

Aleithea Warmack, Deputy Communications Director for the Office of the Attorney General, said they have until April 9 to submit a response.

A hearing on whether to extend that stop-work order is expected the week of April 13.

If the judge sides with the federal government, construction could resume immediately — though ICE would still need to complete additional environmental review before converting the warehouse into a detention facility.

If the judge sides with Maryland, the stop-work order remains in place while the lawsuit continues — potentially for months.

On April 1, DHS, under new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, paused the purchase of new warehouses intended to house immigrants, while contracts signed under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are being reviewed.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.