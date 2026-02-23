Maryland sues Feds over Hagerstown ICE detention center plans

BALTIMORE — Maryland is suing the federal government in an attempt to stop ICE from building a detention facility in Hagerstown.

Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the lawsuit on Monday.

Brown accuses the feds of purchasing a 54 acre warehouse near Williamsport with plans of converting it into an immigration detention center, without consulting the State and conducting an environmental review.

“The Trump Administration will stop at nothing to pursue its extreme immigration agenda – including breaking the law," Brown claims. "DHS purchased this facility while keeping the State and the public in the dark, spending more than $100 million in federal taxpayer dollars without performing the required environmental review and without giving Maryland or Marylanders any voice in the process.”

Despite opposition and protests, local Washington County lawmakers recently approved a resolution supporting ICE's purchase.

This is just one of dozens of lawsuits Brown has filed against the Trump Administration looking to slow the President's agenda.

Below is a tracker of those cases.

Maryland State lawmakers have already passed a number of bills this legislative session preventing local government officials from cooperating with ICE.