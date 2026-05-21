Convicted Maryland murderer killed by inmate in prison

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — An Maryland inmate was killed in prison yesterday evening.

Colin Wolf, 32 of Jessup, was serving a 33 year sentence at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown for first-degree murder.

Court records show the murder occurred on April 18, 2013 in Harford County, but Wolf wasn't convicted until December 2015.

He was found dead in his cell around 11:15pm on May 20, 2026.

Maryland State Police have identified Wolf's cellmate as the suspect, but their name wasn't revealed pending charges.

This incident follows another inmate death at Roxbury earlier this month.

Kelvin Hite was found dead in his cell on May 4. A fellow inmate is believed to be responsible in that case as well.