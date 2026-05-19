20-yr-old Hagerstown man indicted as 7th suspect in 2025 Washington County triple murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A 20-year-old from Hagerstown has been arrested in connection with a 2025 Washington County triple murder according to Maryland State Police.

Jordan Conley Robey has been indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on three counts of first-degree murder, arson, robbery, and additional offenses.

Maryland State Police Jordan Conley Robey, 20, of Hagerstown

Authorities say Robey, the seventh suspect, has been arrested and charged in connection to a November 2025 triple-murder/house fire in Washington County.

Charges come as a result of his connection to the murders of Brittany Ray, 31; Harold Fliechman, 36; and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25.

Ray, Flichman, and Weishaar were murdered the morning of November 18, 2025.

Their bodies were discovered after first responders arrived at the location of a house fire in the 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring.

The investigation revealed signs of foul play, including K-9 alerts for accelerants at the home and trauma to the victims that were inconsistent with fire-related injuries.

The Maryland State Homicide Unit would later lead the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, at a Hagerstown City business, police found an AR-style pistol in his possession.

Maryland State Police AR-style pistol

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from the FBI and other partner law enforcement agencies, is leading the ongoing investigation.

Maryland State Police investigators anticipate additional arrests and urge members of the public with pertinent information related to this investigation to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. Calls may remain confidential.

