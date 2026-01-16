Maryland State Police arrest two more suspects in Clear Spring triple homicide

CLEAR SPRING, Md. — Two additional arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of three Clear Spring, Maryland residents found in a burned home in November 2025.

Lanea George, 40, of Owings Mills, Maryland, and David Chapple, 43, of Baltimore, Maryland, are in police custody following the investigation into the November 18 fire.

Deputies with the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded after 5 a.m. to reports of a deadly fire at a single-story home in the 13000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring.

Investigators quickly found evidence of foul play. K-9 units detected accelerants at the scene, and the victims had suffered trauma inconsistent with fire-related injuries.

The victims were identified as Brittany Ray, 31; Harold Flichman, 36; and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25 — all Clear Spring residents.

Autopsy results revealed each victim died from gunshot wounds, with the manner of death ruled homicide.

These are the fifth and sixth arrests in this incident, following the initial four arrests in late November.

The previously arrested suspects were identified as 47-year-old Darnell Hawkins of Baltimore, 43-year-old Tony Smith of Hagerstown, 46-year-old Maurice Mouzon of Baltimore, and 35-year-old Kierra White.

Hawkins and Smith were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, while Mouzon faced robbery charges and White was charged as an accessory.

RELATED: Four arrested in connection to triple murder in Washington County

George faces charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. She is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending transfer to Washington County.

Chapple was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center.

He was indicted by a Washington County Circuit Court grand jury and is awaiting his initial appearance, per officials.

Police anticipate additional arrests and ask anyone with information to call 301-768-3800. Tips may remain confidential.