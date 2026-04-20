Video released in search for Columbia gas station shooter; reward increased to $2,500

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police have released surveillance video of a gas station shooting in Columbia.

The incident occurred Friday night at the Shell gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way.

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The surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the counter while revealing a handgun to the clerk.

Moments later, the suspect fired one shot while yelling at the employee behind the counter, then fired approximately two more rounds.

After the shots were fired, the suspect fled the gas station.

The gas station employee was wounded and transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black female wearing a black dress and slides.

A $1,000 reward was initially offered in the case, but authorities have since increased the reward to $2,500.