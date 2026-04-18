Police release photos of suspect connected to Friday's Columbia gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Columbia gas station that left one employee seriously injured Friday night.

Officers responded to the gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way, where they found an employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Investigators believe a single suspect fired shots during an attempted robbery before fleeing the scene.

No other individuals were injured.

Police later released photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black female wearing a black dress and slides.

Authorities say a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.