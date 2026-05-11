Ventriloquist Valerie Smalkin to host an interactive kids show about the environment

WOODSTOCK, Md. — Their friendship has spanned decades, entertaining and educating kids across multiple platforms.

Valerie Leonhart Smalkin and her puppet Silly Goose are bringing their show to the Howard County Conservancy on May 26, to educate kids about the importance of the environment.

"We'll have lots of fun and 100 percent audience participation, so we'll have kids up on stage dancing with us and helping out," said Smalkin.

Smalkin and Silly Goose have made songs and videos and performed many shows together. They were also part of the "It's Kindertime" show that aired in the late 1990's on WMAR.

The Mt. Pleasant farmstead of the Howard County Conservancy is the perfect backdrop for a show about protecting the planet. It sits on more than 200 acres in Woodstock, off Old Frederick Road.

"Not only will they get this wonderful program with Val and learn about the environment," said Meg Boyd, the executive director of the conservancy, "But to get to the program in our beautiful amphitheater, families will wind through our native plant garden. They’ll get to experience all the flora and fauna that is so beautiful here on our property. They can meet our resident animals, learn more about our different programs where they can come and experience nature."

The trails on the Mt. Pleasant farmstead are open to the public daily. The Nature Center is open Monday-Saturday.

Silly Goose Goes Green is May 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, kids six and under are free. To purchase tickets, click here.