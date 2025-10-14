'Used as messengers': Howard County Schools warn bus drivers union to keep students out of labor dispute

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An ongoing labor dispute involving bus drivers contracted with Howard County Public Schools has reached students.

On Friday drivers who work for ZUM Services, and are represented by the local Teamsters Union, handed out flyers to students, urging them to call the school system in support of pay raises.

In response Howard County Schools Superintendent, Bill Barnes, and Board of Education Chair, Jolene Mosley, issued a joint statement calling the move inappropriate.

"We do not wish to engage in public negotiations and influence campaigns with Teamsters Local Union #570 or Zum Services," the statement read.

According to Barnes and Mosley, the current agreement between the school system and Zum calls for rate adjustments requests this winter and spring, during the 2026-2027 school year.

"The pressure being redirected to HCPSS is unproductive and a distraction to a process that is between the employees (represented by Teamsters) and their employer (Zum)," the statement continues. "With the current school year budget already established, any increase provided to Zum Services would require the reallocation of funding away from student instruction and schools."

While Barnes and Mosley said they fully support the bus drivers and their right to bargain for enhanced pay and benefits, they also emphasized that "Zum Services receives the highest rate per route of all our student transportation contractors. "

"We apologize to the students and families who were used as messengers for influence in a process between Zum Services and Teamsters Local Union #570," the statement concluded. "It is our hope that their efforts moving forward will refrain from involving children and that there can be swift resolution between Zum Services and their employees."

Earlier this month, drivers authorized a union strike after rejecting a final labor contract offer from Zum.

So far there is no word on if or when an official strike would begin.

In the event of a strike, 300 bus drivers and attendants would be affected impacting a large number of Howard County transport routes.

The last time Zum and the school system experienced transportation issues dates back to 2023, when an audit found the company "overpromised" and "underdelivered," resulting in unfilled staffing positions and a lack of adherence to deadlines.

In response to this latest dispute, Zum vowed continued negotiations to reach a contract in order to avoid a future strike.