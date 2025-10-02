Howard County school bus drivers reject latest contract offer, authorize strike

JESSUP, Md. — Howard County bus drivers have authorized a strike after voting to reject a final contract offer from Zum Services.

More than 300 bus drivers and attendants provide student transportation for Howard County Public Schools.

“Teamsters at Zum are the pillar of the community, ensuring the safety and well-being of our children. They deserve to be compensated fairly for it,” said Sean Cedenio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 570.

Just last month, workers voted by a 4-1 margin to join the Teamsters Local 570 union.

In response to the looming strike, the Howard County Public School System released the following statement.

We became aware that Zum School Bus Services drivers who are represented by Teamster Local Union #570 authorized a strike as part of negotiations with their employer. Since Zum serves your school’s community, we wanted families to have the information that has been provided to the school system.At this point, drivers have simply authorized a strike, but we have not yet been informed that one is imminent. Zum confirmed there will not be an interruption to service at this time. If a driver strike is planned and bus transportation is not provided in the future, families will be informed and more information will be shared.After a highly successful start to the school year, it would be extremely disappointing and frustrating for students and families to experience the disruptions that cancelled routes bring and the associated impact on student attendance. We apologize for the anxiety that this news may bring and thank you for your continuing partnership on behalf of our students.





Howard County Public School System

As of now, there will be no disruption to service.

A Zum company representative sent the following statement: