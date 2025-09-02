School bus drivers in Howard County target better pay in contract talks

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Folks move there for the schools, and drivers say they love their work. But with a rising cost of living, drivers in Howard County say they need wages to rise, too.

Howard County school bus drivers are fighting for pay increases as they negotiate a new agreement with bus contractor Zum.

"We're full time employees with part time pay, and that's not right," Tanyia Watts, who drives in Ellicott City, told WMAR, "And a lot of our workers are homeless. Some of them have trouble getting to work, can't afford to feed their families and that's not right."

The drivers voted to join Teamsters Local 570 earlier this year, and Watts is on the union's bargaining committee.

"We did the language of the contract, of the new contract we're trying to get. Right now, we're doing economics, and that's where we're getting the feedback," said Heidi Tribble said, who drives in Wilde Lake, and is also negotiating the new contract.

While bargainers wouldn't specify dollar amounts, they indicated both sides remain "not close" on pay negotiations. The drivers say a strike is their last resort - an option they don't want to use but will if necessary.

A Zum spokesperson sent WMAR-2 News the following statement:

"Zum is the largest employer of school bus drivers and monitors in Howard County and we have delivered an exceptional start of the school year for HCPSS, which is a clear reflection of our drivers, monitors and staff’s hard work and dedication. As always, we are committed to setting the standard in our industry by providing our school bus drivers with competitive pay and benefits, a strong work culture, and meaningful opportunities. We are in on-going negotiations with the Union and Howard County Public School System and are hopeful that all parties will be able to reach a practical and amicable outcome."

A Howard County school spokesperson said they have "faith" both sides will reach an agreement without any disruptions to service.

"Zum currently operates 143 general education buses, 41 specialized buses, and 13 vans, totaling 197 of the 548 vehicles currently operating for the Howard County Public School System," an emailed statement said. "With only 180 school days each year with students, any disruption to student transportation would be devastating and disappointing for many students, many of whom would likely miss school. We are very pleased with the services of all our transportation contractors to begin the school year and look forward to a year without disruptions."

Despite the ongoing talks, drivers say they love working with students and families.

"That's the best part of the job, because you get bonding with the kids, the families. It's a great job, but we need to be paid, because the cost of living has gone up ridiculously but our pay has not gone up," Tribble said.

The drivers are asking for community support as negotiations continue. The union says drivers will receive back pay retroactive to the start of this school year after a new contract is ratified and has requested additional bargaining dates this month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.