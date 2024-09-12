Audit suggests Howard County's Bus contractor “Overpromised and underdelivered"

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is starting the new school year off smoothly, at least when it comes to student transportation.

That wasn't the case in 2023.

Mass school bus shortages in the County at times left students stranded scrambling for an alternative just to get to class.

Some of those issues have had long lasting impacts that remain today.

A 100+ page audit on what went wrong was released Thursday.

It found three root causes: unfilled staff positions; lack of deadlines or lack of adherence to deadlines; and overconfidence.

Despite approving 3-4 new positions to assist in the roll out of new class start times, the school system failed to fill these vacancies in a timely manner.

At the time the district had just one full-time bus router and a coordinator for transportation, planning, and technology.

The audit concluded there should've been at least six bus routers.

According to the audit, a lack of action before their own self imposed deadlines contributed to the school system's failure to fill these jobs.

"This included the deadline for hiring OST staff, making changes to the demarcation plan and non transportation zones weeks before Day One 2023, and failing to conclude contractor mediation until August 2023," auditors wrote in their executive summary.

As for transitioning to new bus contractors, the audit found school officials "had almost no prior experience in on-boarding a new transportation contractor."

The audit suggests Zum, the bus contractor hired last school year, "overstated their abilities" in handling the number of students requiring transportation to and from school.

Howard County and Zum agreed to a 5-year contract in June 2023. The company vowed to provide 250 new buses throughout the duration of the agreement.

"Schools using only Zum experienced more problems, with 85% of school administrators reporting far more problems than usual, compared to 38% of school administrators using only other contractors," the audit stated.

Auditors added Zum's problems expanded into April and May of last school year, well beyond the first week of classes.

"As April-May 2024, schools with Zum as their only contractor were more likely to say that bus transportation was worse than it was in 2022-23," the audit noted.

“Overpromised and underdelivered," is how auditors described feedback they received from school staffers.

Zum responded to the audit, disagreeing with its findings.

"We strongly disagree with the statements in the student transportation audit," Zum said in a statement. "Last year’s day 1 challenges were analyzed and discussed between Zum and HCPSS. These were factored into the preparation for this year's start of school, resulting in 100% route coverage, an average of 97% on-time performance, and a consistent 4.9 out of 5 star rating based on 37,000 reviews from HCPSS families of our parent app."

To read the audit, click here.

