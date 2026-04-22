Uptown Cheapskate in Ellicott City saves 90,000 clothing items from the landfill in a year

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Each year, about 92 million tons of clothing waste ends up in landfills around the world, according to Earth.org.

Mary Lee, the owner of Uptown Cheapskate in Ellicott City, is doing what she can to put a small dent in that number.

"This might be one small way that we can participate, but I think small steps really count and they add up," she said.

Lee opened the store, which is part of a national franchise, about three years ago, leaving her job as a research scientist.

"I always had a passion for fashion and I loved the idea of having a thrift store, but more of an upscale thrift store, so it has more of a boutique feel," she said. "I think it's great to be able to provide a way for people in the community to participate in sustainable fashion and less in fast fashion."

Fast fashion has contributed to the rise in textile waste, according to government data. A study by the EPA found clothing waste in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2000 and 2018.

At Uptown Cheapskate, customers can sell their clothing and accessories to the store, which then resells the products. Lee said they buy things that are in good condition and are current, only two to three years old.

She believes people are looking at second-hand shopping, or thrifting, much differently, thanks to the younger generation.

"I think that stigma is really more disappearing and it's become more of a trendier thing and I think the trendy part of it is great, but the real important part is that we're also helping to make fashion more sustainable and not contributing to waste in the planet."

Lee said just in the last year, her store has saved 90,000 items from ending up in a landfill.

"I think keeping things out of the landfill and then also provide an affordable way for people to participate in fashion, mixing those two things together really is what makes Uptown great."

Uptown Cheapskate in Ellicott City is doing a sale on April 22 in honor of Earth Day. They're also doing a Purse Drop event on April 25, selling more high-end, designer handbags.