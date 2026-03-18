Three charged for man's murder in Columbia's Merriweather District

COLUMBIA, Md. — Three men have been charged for the August 2025 murder of a man in Columbia's Merriweather District.

Montreal Proctor, 26; Talondo Short, 36; and Damon Simpson Jr., 34, are accused of taking part in the shooting death of Leon Grant.

Detectives say Grant, of Salisbury, met Proctor in a parking lot off Dove Sail Lane.

"As Grant was entering Proctor’s vehicle, Short and Simpson approached in another vehicle," Howard County Police said in a Wednesday press release. "During the encounter, Grant was shot."

At the time of the incident detectives believed the killing was targeted. Salisbury man shot to death in Columbia's Merriweather District

In fact, while Simpson and Short fled following the shooting, Proctor actually stayed on scene and spoke with responding officers.

Investigators know Proctor and Grant knew one another, but haven't yet revealed a motive.

Proctor and Short are currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bail.

Simpson, meanwhile, was already jailed in another jurisdiction related to another case.

Anyone with additional information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

