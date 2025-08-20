Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salisbury man found shot to death inside car in Columbia's Merriweather District

$5K award offered for information leading to gunman
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
COLUMBIA, Md. — A Salisbury man was shot to death Tuesday night in Columbia.

The 39-year-old victim was discovered inside a vehicle around 10:35pm.

Howard County Police say the shooting took place on a parking lot off Dove Sail Lane, in the Merriweather District.

Detectives believe the unnamed victim was targeted, but revealed no potential motive.

"Witnesses reported that a male suspect approached the victim as he was entering the vehicle and shot him at close range before fleeing," police said in a release.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

