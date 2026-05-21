School board votes to fill budget shortfall with one-time fund

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — This week, Howard County passed its budget, which nearly fully funded the school district’s needs from the county in a departure from tough budget seasons prior.

But it still created a $6.8 million shortfall, which the Board of Education voted to fill with its one-time fund in a 5-2 vote on Thursday, based on Superintendent Bill Barnes’ recommendation.

Though District 2 board member Antonia Watts proposed several motions to make additional cuts, citing concerns about budgeting for recurring costs with a one-time fund.

All her motions failed to pass during the brief meeting.

The county will provide a record $871.5 million in the fiscal year 2027, as the County Council made no changes before Wednesday’s vote.

Barnes lauded the move last month.

“A season that advances our work, supports staff and community, and one that also enables us to focus on finishing up and celebrating the school year on a high note instead of one filled with anxiety, concerns and questions,” he said.

Howard County School Board A timeline of how the HCPSS budget came together for FY 2027 as presented to the school board on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

But some felt like the county still could have provided more.

“The money was there,” said Howard County Education Association president Benjamin Schmitt.

While acknowledging the accomplishment of a cleaner budget this year, he points to the lingering effects from big cuts in the years prior.

“While this may be 99%, it does nothing to correct the number of staff that were cut in the previous two to three years and the effects that that had on programming and kids,” he said. “We lost GT staff at the elementary level. We lost instrumental music staff at the elementary level. We lost a number of paraeducators years ago.”

The one-time fund, according to district officials, is projected to have $4.2. million by the end of the fiscal year after fulfilling the budget gap, which is similar to years prior. The use of one-time funds has also decreased since fiscal year 2023.