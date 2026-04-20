Parents of U.S. Navy member killed in police chase vows accountability after officer given plea deal

LAUREL, Md. — The family of a U.S. Navy member killed during a police pursuit says they're left with "countless questions" unanswered, after the involved officer recently copped a plea.

It was August 10, 2024 when 21-year-old Joshua Vanderziel crashed his motorcycle into a flatbed truck, killing him.

He'd been chased by Anne Arundel County Police Officer Alexander Rodriguez for approximately four miles through Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Howard counties.

Rodriguez never turned on his emergency lights and siren, nor did he notify dispatch of the pursuit.

On top of that, he didn't document the crash or even stay at the scene to provide Vanderziel with medical aid.

In April of 2025 the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced charges against Rodriguez.

However, earlier this month prosecutors agreed to a sentence requiring Rodriguez to spend just 120 days of a five-year sentence behind bars, in exchange for a guilty plea of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

"As a result of the negotiated plea agreement with the Maryland Attorney General, there will be no criminal trial, no testimony – including that from eyewitnesses - and that means no definitive answers to the countless questions about the circumstances leading to Josh’s death on August 10, 2024," Vanderziel's parents said through their family attorneys, Steven J. Kelly and Elizabeth Bailey, of Grant & Eisenhofer Law Firm.

"These unanswered questions about Josh’s final moments will forever haunt them day and night."

Vanderziel, who served in the Navy as a Russian-language specialist was assigned to Fort Meade’s Cryptologic Warfare Activity Group

"Now that the prosecution has concluded, we will work swiftly on behalf of the VanderZiel Family to get answers to those deeply disturbing questions as part of holding fully accountable all those directly and/or indirectly responsible for this unspeakable tragedy," said Kelly and Bailey.

