Former Anne Arundel County police officer pleads guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash

Thursday, April 9, 2026:

Former Anne Arundel County Police Officer (AACOPD) Alexander Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Rodriguez pleaded guilty in exchange for 5 years of incarceration, with all but 120 days suspended, and 2 years of supervised probation, which included 100 hours of community service and an agreement not to seek a career in law enforcement.

For Context :

Back on August 10, 2024, around 4am, Rodriguez, who was an Anne Arundel County police officer at the time, was on patrol behind the wheel of a marked police cruiser.

Rodriguez was following a motorcycle driven by Joshua Vanderziel.

Vanderziel stopped at a gas station in Anne Arundel County where Rodriguez tried to use his cruiser to block his motorcycle at a pump.

Vanderziel then drove around Rodriguez's cruiser and left the gas station.

Without authorization, Rodriguez followed through three jurisdictions—Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, and, finally, Howard County (approximately 4.3 miles).

Authorities say Rodriguez didn't activate his lights/sirens, didn't turn on his body camera, and didn't notify his supervisor in Anne Arundel County to receive approval.

In addition, he didn't notify law enforcement that he had entered Laurel or Howard during this pursuit.

When Vanderziel was followed by Rodriguez into Howard County, Vanderzuel crashed into a commercial flatbed truck while he was turning left on Washington Boulevard.

Vanderziel was thrown from his motorcycle into the street.

After the crash, Rodriguez slammed his brakes and made a U-turn going back to Anne Arundel County.

Rodriguez didn't let anyone know about the accident.

He did not get out of his cruiser at the crash site, didn't check on Rodriguez or give aid, and did not return to secure the crash scene per authorities.

Vanderziel was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel from Howard County.

Rodriguez will be sentenced on April 20, 2026, in the Circuit Court for Howard County.

