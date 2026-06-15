More police presence this week at three Howard County schools as online threats continue

JESSUP, Md. — Both the Howard County Police Department and an independent state organization continue to investigate and assess potential threats targeted at three area school communities.

Three Howard County schools targeted by online threats Howard County schools targeted by doxxing group amid finals week

That includes Clarksville Middle School, Reservoir High School and now, Guilford Park High School, according to director of community engagement and media relations Brian Bassett.

It began with incidents of doxxing, or the unauthorized publishing of personal information online, of employees and staff and escalated to threatening messages, according to letters sent out last week to families.

“We recognize that situations like this can create fear, uncertainty, and frustration. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with HCPSS and HCPD, monitor developments, support affected individuals, and communicate updates as appropriate,” Reservoir High School principal Dr. Karim Shortridge wrote last week.

Another round of letters were sent Sunday night. Principals wrote that “[u]nfortunately, bad actors continue to attempt to disrupt our school community through digital harassment and threats. While nothing has come from recent threats, we will continue to prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families.”

“This is the last couple days of school, so why instill fear? This is an awesome school, awesome staff and they're working so hard with these students, leave them alone,” parent Carmen Singleton said. “It’ll come back, one way or another. I’m sure of that.”

The threats were made known publicly last week following a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of Reservoir High School on Wednesday.

An increased police presence that began late last week will continue for the final week of school, as confirmed by both the Howard County Public School System and by Howard County police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn, out of an abundance of caution.

“I have seen a couple posts on [Instagram] stories about it and it was a little nerve-racking,” Guilford Park sophomore Adonis Singleton said. “But at the same time with today's world there's so many threats that don't come into fruition and a lot of the time it's hard to differentiate what's going to happen and what's not and what's real and what's not.”

The school district leaders identified the group behind the threats as “Maryland Hackers Unite.”

The Maryland Center for School Safety, which tracks reported threats and provides an anonymous reporting system, also working alongside the district.

“I just like the fact that they're not giving it power and I’m okay with that,” said Adonis’ mother, Carmen Singleton. "Education over fear."

She plans to have a sit-down conversation with both her children in the school system, and encourages other parents to do the same.

“If there's something out of place, that has never been seen before, then say something even if it turns out to be nothing, make somebody aware you know what I mean? What you don't say, you know, could actually change things,” she said.

HCPSS community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any threats, harassment, or suspected doxxing activity directly to law enforcement. Non-emergency concerns can be reported to the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-2200, emergencies or immediate threats should be reported by calling 911.

No arrests have been made.