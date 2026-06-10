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Bomb threat evacuates Reservoir High School, police scanning school

Reservoir HS Evacuation
WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz
Reservoir HS Evacuation
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FULTON, Md. — A bomb threat was reported at Reservoir High School in Howard County on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the County Police Department told WMAR-2 News.

Police evacuated the school, and police are scanning the campus for explosives.

Reservoir High School, Howard County Public School System

Firefighters are also looking at three people for possible heat-related illness. A child was also transported to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services said.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

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