Bomb threat evacuates Reservoir High School, police scanning school

FULTON, Md. — A bomb threat was reported at Reservoir High School in Howard County on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the County Police Department told WMAR-2 News.

Police evacuated the school, and police are scanning the campus for explosives.

WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz

Firefighters are also looking at three people for possible heat-related illness. A child was also transported to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services said.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.