Middle River career fair connects job seekers to new opportunities in Baltimore County

MIDDLE RIVER, Md — A career fair at the Middle River Recreation Center is giving job seekers a chance to connect with employers, as Baltimore County works to help residents find new careers.

Abby Knorr, a recent sociology graduate, attended the Middle River career fair hoping to land her first job since graduating.

"I've only applied for a handful, but it's definitely been a struggle. It's hard, it seems like no matter what, even if you have a degree, it seems like you never have enough qualifications. There's always you need experience or even if you're qualified, it's hard. I don't hear back a lot so it's just a struggle," Knorr said.

Knorr is looking to break into the criminal or legal social justice field.

"I've spoken to a few different people that have social work roles or programs. I spoke to someone at the the Baltimore County Department of Economic Development, he actually worked in the prison system and so that was really good because that was directly related to what I would love to do," Knorr said.

State Sen. Carl Jackson organized the career fair and brought it to Middle River. He hopes to host more events like it in his district in the future.

"We're living in a tough economic time now and hosting these kinds of events, it's a direct impact on the constituents that I represent. Not only that, but also abroad. We welcome those who don't live in Legislative District 8 to District 8 to participate," Jackson said.

Baltimore County has another job fair on October 15 in Woodlawn.