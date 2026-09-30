Investigation underway after body found in wooded section of Truxtun Park in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An investigation is underway in Annapolis following the recovery of what appeared to be human remains late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded section of Truxtun Park.

The Annapolis Police Department says the Maryland Office of Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of the remains to conduct an examination and attempt to identify the individual and cause of death.

No additional details were released.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Annapolis Police at 410-268-4141 or to leave an anonymous crime tip [annapolis.gov]; call 410-280-CLUE (2583).

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.